St Catherine's Hospice charity shop in Adlington gets off to a fashionable start

St Catherine’s Hospice has launched another charity shop in the Chorley borough.

Mayor of Chorley, Coun Hasina Khan, officially opened the hospice’s 18th charity shop in Babylon Lane, Adlington.

Coun Khan met with volunteers and staff and said it was a ‘great honour’ to cut the ribbon as she wished the venture ‘every success’.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at St Catherine’s, said: “We were delighted to welcome the mayor and her consort to explore our newest shop and declare it officially open for business.

“We’re very proud of our shops; not only do they raise vital funds for our care of local people affected by life-shortening illnesses, they’re also much-loved community hubs which are incredibly well supported by volunteers, donors and customers.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers through the doors of our new Adlington shop in the near future.”

As well as selling homeware, toys, books, greetings cards and DVDs, it sells clothing, which was modelled by members of Friends of Adlington Library to raise funds for the charity.

Caroline Hesketh, spokesman for the Friends of Adlington said: “The new St Catherine’s charity shop has some great clothes and are a welcoming and friends group of volunteers.

“The clothes from the charity shop were shown and sold.

“There were six models including two youngsters Edward and Katy who demonstrated a selection of children’s outfits.

“The outfits on the evening ranged from casual and smart to outfits for weddings and garden parties.

“I wish to thank everyone who helped and supported Friends of Adlington Library and St Catherine’s Hospice. We have a coffee morning every Saturday and everyone is welcome to come along.”