Will you be joining in the Santa Dash this year?

The hospice’s three-mile festive fun run will return to the Docks on Sunday, December 5, where supporters can choose to take on the challenge in their own time.

Emma Jacovelli, Head of Community Engagement at the Lostock Hall Charity, said: “We’re really excited that our Santa Dash is returning to the docks this year and we’re looking forward to welcoming our supporters to come together and enjoy the fantastic atmosphere of this seasonal fundraising event.

“Our virtual version was really popular last year – with people taking part from as far away as America – and we loved seeing everyone’s photos from around Lancashire and beyond. So there’s also the option to take to the streets any time in December to complete the sponsored run, walk, cycle or jog anytime and anywhere this December!

“Everyone will receive a Santa suit and medal and funds raised will help us care for local people living with life-shortening illnesses at the hospice and in patients’ own homes this Christmas.”

Registration for the event which will close on Tuesday, November 30, is £10 for adults and £5 for children.

To sign up, please visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.

St Catherine' s Hospice is a local, independent charity based in Lostock Hall, Lancashire, which provides highly specialised palliative and end-of-life care for the people of Chorley, Preston and South Ribble which helps people with all kinds of life-shortening conditions such as cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure to experience quality of life, to the end of life.