School children and staff can visit during the day from Wednesday, December 1st until Thursday, December 9 when the church opens its (wardrobe) doors for the community to visit scenes from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

There are almost 500 school children booked in during the day. All day on Saturday 4th and afternoon of Sunday 5th, and 5:30-7:30 on Tue 7th Wed 8th it is open for the public.

Family Minister Shelley Logan said: "There will be scenes from the story and we will discover how it ties into the story of Jesus as we approach Christmas.

Some of the scenes currently on display at the St James Church in Chorley.

"There will be crafts and activities for the children as they visit each scene.

"It is free to book and sessions will last around an hour."

The Lion from the Witch and the Warddrobe.