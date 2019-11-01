Step into Winter Wonderland in Chorley this weekend

Christmas has landed in Chorley with Derian House Children’s Hospice festive spectacular, Winter Sparkle, rolling into town this weekend.

Taking place at Astley Park on Sunday, November 3, from 10am to 4pm, the free event raises vital funds to help care for seriously ill children and their families from across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The event will see Astley Park transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with real reindeer, unicorn rides and visits from Santa.

Visitors will get the chance to stock up on Christmas gifts and trinkets from Austrian-style market stalls and there will be an array of delicious food and drinks stalls, including traditional bratwurst, hot chocolate, mulled wine and Prosecco.

Kids will love the open-air pantomime, Punch and Judy, unicorn rides, and all the fun of the fairground.

There will also be live music and performances, as well as – new for this year – a marquee where visitors can relax with a bite to eat and soak up the atmosphere.

Miriam Payne, events and promotions manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “After the huge popularity of last year’s Winter Sparkle, we listened closely to the feedback we received and worked with Chorley Council to expand the 2019 event, making it bigger and better with double the amount of stalls this year and extra park and ride buses.

“The Walled Garden will now play host to our food, drink and entertainment zone and we will be expanding the range of foods offered as well as showcasing old favourites. This year we will showcase a range of top entertainment with performances throughout the day for all ages.

“We need as many visitors as possible to pay us a visit and pick up some festive bargains, so we can make as much money as we can for the care of our children and young people.”

Derian House Children’s Hospice – JustGiving Charity of the Year 2019 - costs £4.3m to run every year, and yet less than 10 per cent of this comes from statutory funding. For the remainder, the charity has to rely on the generous support of the community.

There will be a park and ride service running from Runshaw College and Woodlands/Ackhurst Car Park with fully-accessible shuttle buses running every 10 minutes to the park entrance.

Entry to Winter Sparkle is free but some rides and attractions charge a fee.

Visit www.derianhouse.co.uk to find out more or check out the event on the Derian House Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/863588607324822/