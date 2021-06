Surprise demolition of Lancashire's famous "most haunted" listed building the Punchbowl Inn

Passers by were astonished to see that the historic Grade II listed Punchbowl Inn, on the outskirts of Hurst Green, near Longridge, had been reduced to rubble.

In recent times the once popular pub and restaurant had fallen into disrepair and been vandalised.

One local resident said: "I went past in the morning and it was there and I drove back in the evening and it had gone."

The Punchbowl Inn had been vacant since 2012.

Another passer-by commented: "I was horrified to see that it has been demolished! I have not seen any application for planning permission."

A Ribble Valley Borough Council spokesman said this morning: “We are aware of the matter and are looking into it.”

Coun Alison Brown, chair of the planning committee, added: "It is very sad to see such an old building go."

In 2018 permission was granted for the 18th century building on Longridge Road to be converted into five holiday lets and a cafe.

The project was to include some demolition work and the building of extensions. At that time permission was also granted to Donelan Trading Ltd of Whalley Road, Wilpshire to create a 15 unit static caravan holiday park on the site.

The site has had a turbulent history. Notorious highwaymen Dick Turpin and Ned King were reported to have stayed at the site and the ghost of ‘Old Ned’ was reputed to roam the pub.

The property has been vacant since 2012 and its condition had deteriorated to such an extent that at the time of the granting of the permission for holiday accommodation access could not be gained to part of the premises for the Heritage Statement report submitted to Ribble Valley Council.

At the time those consulted on the changes ranged from the Ancient Monuments Society and Victorian Society to the Lancashire Gardens Trust as well as local residents.

The Heritage Statement, submitted to the council, stressed: “Owing to the building’s designated heritage status care is needed to avoid harming the significance of the building in line with the requirements of planning law and policy.”

The pub’s roots can be traced back to a row of three single cottages built in 1793. By 1844 the buildings were known as The Fenton Armsandy 1910 it had become known as the Punchbowl Inn.

A previous application to convert the pub and create 20 static holiday units was refused.

