The Beat goes back on from Preston Guild Hall

Broadcasters at Beat Radio in Preston finally got into their studio this afternoon after almost seven hours locked out of the Guild Hall complex.

Staff arrived this morning to find themselves barred from the premises and unable to get on air.

The station, which serves the Preston, South Ribble and Chorley area on 103.2 FM, still managed to broadcast some music remotely.

But it took until around 12.40pm before the doors were eventually opened.

Programme director LJ said: "We've had to reschedule everything this morning and cobble things together. But we've lost money from advertising because we weren't able to get ads on air.

"It was a bit of a shock when we arrived first thing this morning to find the place locked up. There was a chain on our door. And we only found out what was going on from the LEP.

"We're back in now and we're trying to get things back to normal.

"All the businesses in here have been advised to go to the Town Hall to find out what's happening. We went across earlier, but there were so many people in there we came away. We'll give it another go later."