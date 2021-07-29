The unique Lancashire words and phrases under threat of being wiped off the linguistic map
Researchers say regional pronunciations of words are likely to vanish in England within the next 45 years.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 5:29 pm
Researchers from the universities of Portsmouth and Cambridge found that differing pronunciations of words such as strut and farm will soon merge into the south-eastern version.
And for places like Lancashire where we pride ourselves of our idiosyncratic ways of speaking, that means many of our most beloved phrases could be under threat.
So, perhaps for posterity's sake, here are some of Lancashire's finest words.
