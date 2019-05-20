This is when Chorley's new Lidl store is opening

Chorley's newest low cost supermarket will open for business on Thursday.

Lidl GB has today confirmed its new store on Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, will open its doors for the first time at 8am on May 23..

Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony which will be attended by the Mayor of Chorley Councillor Hasina Khan, Westwood Primary School and St Bede’s Primary School.

The new supermarket has been built on the site of the former Pines Hotel and signals the creation of up to 40 new jobs .

The store has a 1,424 sq m sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets and baby changing facilities.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Stuart Jardine, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Chorley. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”