Tributes paid to 'Mr Chorley' Ralph Snape who has died

Tributes have been paid to a veteran Chorley councillor who has died.

Ralph Snape, councillor for the Chorley North West ward, passed away on Sunday (September 15).

The veteran councillor had been an elected member of the authority from 1976 to the present day.

Ralph's son, Russell, took to social media to pay tribute to his father.

"Many of you will know him as a great councillor for over four decades," wrote Russell.

"He was one of a kind. Genuine, hard working and honest.

"Loved by his family and will be deeply missed."

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle tweeted: "Sorry to hear of the sad loss of Cllr Ralph Snape MBE.

"My thoughts are with Joyce and the family.

"Ralph dedicated his life to serving others and was widely respected amongst all who knew him."

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, added: “We were all extremely sad to hear the news about Ralph and you only have to read all the tributes being paid on social media to see how well he was thought of in Chorley.

“He was a hardworking and truly Independent councillor, who devoted his life to helping others over many years.

“He’d always be knocking on doors to see if he could help residents and if anyone did have an issue that needed resolving he’d take it up on their behalf and do the best he could to get it sorted.

“He was everything that people would want from their local councillor - he was passionate, cared about the town and the people he was serving and above all else he was a true gentleman.

“Our thoughts go out to his wife Joyce, and the rest of the family, at what is such a sad time.

“Everyone can look back on Ralph’s life with great pride about what he has achieved and the difference he has made to so many lives and the local community that he loved.”

Chorley Council tweeted: "RIP Mr Chorley you will be fondly remembered by everyone."

Chorley FC Commercial Manager, Josh Vosper, tweeted: "A gracious, dedicated and distinguished man who cared passionately about the people of Chorley. He will be missed."