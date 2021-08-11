UK's biggest rock tribute festival is back in Preston this weekend and organisers say the atmosphere will be "unparalleled"

“The response this year is unparalleled” said Jools Taylor, one of the main organisers.

The event, now in its seventh year, is the UK’s biggest tribute festival, featuring 30 bands over two days, on two stages, with food markets, beer tends and rides.

Last year the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and this year had to be rescheduled from June, because of changes in coronavirus restrictions.

Scene from the last time Rockprest was held in Moor Park

Jools said: “It’s great to be back, amazing. The appetite for what we do is huge in Preston, so rather than cancel it again after June, we decided to reschedule.”

He added: “We were a little uncertain what the atmosphere was going to be like this time round, but we ‘ve done two other festivals now and the response has been unlike any other year.

“People have been starved of outdoor entertainment and I think we’re catching the crest of the wave of people wanting to go out now and enjoy live music again.”

Concerns were raised earlier this week that a group of travellers who took up residence both on the park grass and the Pavilion car park would jeopardise the festival.

Rockprest 2019

Council staff have been working since the start of the week to remove them.

Jools said: “I was called on Monday and it has caused some problems but we’ve worked around it. The festival is happening, there hasn’t been a big enough problem to call it off, but of course it takes time for us to build sets and it takes time for the travellers to move on.”

Today Preston Council said: “We understand the travellers who were previously at Moor Park have left the site this afternoon. We continue to monitor the situation and are working with Lancashire Police following reports some travellers have moved on to another site in Preston. Our officers will be in attendance at any unauthorised encampments.

“We have been working closely with the organisers of Rock Prest throughout and the organisers are continuing to set up on Moor Park ahead of the festival taking place this weekend. Our teams will be working hard to ensure the park is ready for the festival.”