Vincents raises money for Lancashire hospice Derian House

Staff from across Vincents Solicitors high street branches have come together to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

The private client department of the Lancashire law firm has pledged its support for the charity which provides care for sick children from across the county.

A series of events and activities over summer has raised more than £700 for the charity. The first saw Vincents enter a team in the Lancashire Chamber of Commerce charity ‘It’s a Knockout’ fun day held in Bilsborrow.

Staff from the private client teams at Penwortham, Garstang, Lytham and Chorley took part.

Vincents took on teams from businesses across the county in a fun-packed day of physical challenges, designed to get everyone well and truly soaked while having a great time.

Victoria Hill, a Wills, trusts and lasting power of attorney solicitor from Vincents’ Penwortham office, organised the team.

She said: “Everyone had a fantastic time doing It’s a Knockout, it was completely bonkers but huge fun. It was great for team building and for meeting other professionals for the local area, and we were absolutely delighted to kick off our fundraising with several hundred pounds in sponsorship.

“Derian House is such an incredible organisation, helping children with life limiting conditions and their families in so many ways.

“The care they provide is so important for children whose lives are affected by illness. When we visited we saw it was so much more than medical support, the hospice is a place full of fun, kindness and special memories for the children and their families.”

Vincents also supported the Derian House Wills Month earlier this year, with clients making a donation to the charity in lieu of payment which raised £250 and will see further gifts of money given in legacy donations.

The team also took on the Derian House £50 Corporate Challenge, which involves increasing a £50 starter fund through small investments and sales. Small fundraisers throughout the summer have continued to add to the pot, including dress down days, cake bakes and other activities across the branches at Chorley, Penwortham, Garstang and Lytham, and a final total is set to be handed over to the charity in September.