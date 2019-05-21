Warrington Wolves' Josh Charnley to head up community rugby league match between Chorley Panthers and Team Colostomy UK

A community rugby league match is taking place to show that living with a stoma is no barrier to playing contact sport.

The Chorley Panthers, one of the most notable amateur rugby league clubs in the country, are set to host Colostomy UK’s rugby league side on Saturday, June 1 to combat the stigma attached to playing contact sport with a stoma.

Kav Ellison, a Panthers star himself, is one of the driving forces behind the game after he himself had a stoma – an operation on the large intestines – in 2015 after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

Kav, who is an ambassador for Team Colostomy UK, said: "Everyone at Chorley knows about my situation with the illness, they understand it, so the game will be about promoting the wider interest of the team.

"It’s about showing what is possible. It should be a really good do."

Chorley Panthers’ rugby league royalty Josh Charnley, now at Super League’s Warrington Wolves, will be at the game with him taking up one of the coaching roles in the community match.

Former Panthers star and current Widnes Vikings prop Owen Farnworth is also set to be in the crowds and will sit in the opposite coaching dug out to Charnley.

Chorley boxer Jack Catterall is also set to attend to show his support for the charity.

And for Kav, the game will be a fun one but with split loyalties, having started his rugby league days with the Panthers when 14 years old.

"I think ideally I’ll play half for Chorley and half for Colostomy UK,” he said.

"I’ve put my name down for both any way!"

A tombola, barbecue, raffle, and merchandise will be on show for the crowds.

The game kicks off at 12.45pm at Chisnall Playing Fields in Coppull.