Watch Wigan Warriors player and bounty hunter Dan 'Sarge' Sarginson call for criminals as they beg 'Bail Me Out' to raise funds for Derian House in Chorley

Business leaders and local celebrities will face a day behind bars unless they can pay their bail money.

Lancashire Police is poised to arrest 17 individuals and lock them up at Leyland’s former Victorian courthouse, La Corte Italian restaurant, for a range of dastardly crimes including impersonating Bradley Walsh, uncontrollable snacking, and shampoo acquisition from hotels.

Divinia de Campo

As Wigan Warriors star, Dan Sarginson, puts a bounty of their heads, their only hope of release is to raise £999 bail money for Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Chorley.

The team of celebrity inmates includes Rosie Dummer from Extreme Cake Makers, of Clitheroe, who will be arrested for baking under the influence; burlesque cabaret queen and Derian House Patron Kiki DeVille, of Earby, arrested for excessive fabulousness and TV Drag queen and singing sensation Divinia de Campo, of West Yorkshire, for crimes of fashion.

Local businesses taking part include Evolve Document Solutions, Leyland; Fresh Perspective Resourcing, Fulfilment Crowd; Forbes Solicitors, all Chorley; Kluio Ltd, Permicoat, both Preston; The Sports Office, Wigan; and NatWest Premier Banking.

Firms further afield are: Thermatic, Salford, Red Star Wealth, Blackpool; Findel Education, Hyde; and Studio, Clayton-le-Moors.

Kiki DeVille

Caroline Taylor, communications and marketing manager at Derian House, said: “Bail me Out looks set to be one of our most OTT and fun fund-raising events of the year. Our celebs and business men and women from across the region have shown themselves to be great sports in taking part. With only their laptops and phones to help them raise the money, we can’t wait to see the weird and wonderful ways they will raise the £999 to secure their release. There will be fun and games during the day, with a celebrity judge issuing punishments as they see fit.”

There will be activities taking place throughout the day, including corporal punishment and other tasks set by a celebrity judge to be revealed at the event.