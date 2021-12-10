Staff and pupils from Reception to Year Six at the Clayton-le-woods Primary School took part in the Reindeer Rush fundraiser last Friday, 3 December dressed in Christmas outfits.

School Business Manager Sophie Bradey said: "This special sponsored event was organised by newly elected school council to raise funds for our IT provision at school.

"Our Headteacher Mrs Martin had her boom box on full volume, blasting out some Christmas classics as she set each class off on their run with a ready, steady, go!

Westwood Primary School pupils getting into the festive spirit.

"Our youngest pupils started their runs first, each completing their route with great excitement, running from school, down the trim trail and back again. Next was Key stage 2 who had even further to dash! The older children ran down the path but continued on, up the (very steep!) hill and back down Westwood Road and back at school. Year 5 and 6 even managed two laps."

She added: "There was lots of staff, parents and grandparents who ran and marshalled this special event and we couldn’t have done it without their help."

Pupils of Westwood Primary dressed in Christmas attire.

Taking part in the Reindeer Rush.

Where's Prancer?