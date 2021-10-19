The groundwork started in August this year and last Thursday (October 14) saw a huge leap forward in the construction process at the Foxhole Road site.

Sent into us by reader Craig Wellum the pictures show a crane arriving in the morning, followed by the actual building arriving in pre-fabricated finished sections.

The crane lifted the sections in to place by 3pm the same day and the new building was put in place.

Work is well underway at the new McDonalds in Chorley

Jobs advertised for various positions include:

Crew Member full-time/part-time: under 21’s £7.50/over 21’s £9.

Customer Care Assistant full-time/part-time: under 21’s £7.70/over 21’s £9.20.

Overnight Crew Member: rate of pay between midnight – 6am (aged 18-20: £9.50/over 21’s £9.20.

Workers on the site in Chorley

Grounds Keeper/Maintenance Person: under 21’s £7.70/over 21’s £9.20.

The restaurant is set to open on December 1.

When the plans were first submitted, Chorley Council received 38 complaints, ranging from concerns about noise pollution to increase congestion.

Coun Alistair Morwood said fast food applications were always “contentious”, but that any noise would not be worse than that coming from Tesco’s car park.

Andy committee member Coun Danny Gee also said that the roundabout at the junction of West Way and Southport Road was already “horrendous” during morning rush hour and added that the A581 was a walk-to-school route.

Less than two miles from its sister branch in the town centre, the popular fast-food franchise will be situated in the car park of the Tesco store of Foxhole Road.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “Work has started on our new restaurant and we are EXCITED.

“We will be opening our doors early December and we are recruiting for a number of roles.”