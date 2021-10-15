Person dies after house collapses following explosion in Clayton-le-Woods

Emergency services were first called to the scene of the blast in Kirkby Avenue at around 1.20pm on Friday, October 15.

Eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform worked to extinguish the neighbouring property before a search and rescue operation was launched.

Police have now confirmed a person, believed to be a man in his 50s, has died.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A joint investigation between Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the incident remains in its early stages and is ongoing.

Nearby residents were quickly evacuated and a cordon was put in place following the blast.

Dozens of fire engines, ambulances and police vans remained at the scene late into the evening, with residents advised to close their windows and doors.

A fire safety advice van also attended the incident to help calm down distressed neighbours.

A spokesman for Cadent said: "We are at the scene of this incident to support the emergency services and ensure everything related to gas is safe.

"It is too early to say what caused this.

"We'll thoroughly check the local gas network and we will support the authorities as they look into all possible causes."

