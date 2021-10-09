Person treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Chorley house

Three fire crews from Bamber Bridge, Chorley and the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service station at Horwich were called to the incident in Fielden Street shorly after 10pm on Friday, October 8.

On arrival, the firefighters found the kitchen of the property well alight. They used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire, which had also spread to the dining room . The crews were at the scene for around five hours.

The fire spread from the kitchen to the dining room