Pet care range launched with help from Boost

A Leyland-based pet care business has launched a range of dog grooming products with the help of Boost business support.

Paw Naturel manufactures and distributes specialist dog shampoo, fragrances and scrubs which are all made from natural ingredients, using no harsh chemicals.

Angela Pinder, a qualified dog groomer, set her sights on developing a range of products specifically aimed at causing less skin irritation for dog groomers and dog owners.

The advice Angela has received through Boost’s Growth Support Programme has given her the confidence to set up the new business and develop the Paw Naturel brand.

In September Paw Naturel’s rub and scrub product was voted Best Grooming Product of 2018 at the Pets and Aquatic Trade Show

Boost is Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub and is led by the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership)and Lancashire County Council and supported by funding from the European Regional Development Fund.

Sue Denver, Boost advisor said: “It’s Angela’s passion to help improve pet training standards and the health and wellbeing of dogs.

“She has focused on a very niche area related to pet grooming and is really making it work.

“Angela has received advice and support from a wide range of services across the programme, including masterclasses to help with her marketing and business planning.”

Angela said “The support through Boost has been invaluable in helping to set up the business and make sure to pitch it correctly, right from the start, and determining what resources to put in place.

“The courses were so useful, particularly learning about scaling up and what to do to grow the business.”

Angela has already reached her goal of recruiting three employees.

County Councillor Michael Green, Cabinet member for economic development, environment and planning said: “Many passionate companies like Paw Naturel start with a great product, and then focus on getting it to market. By working with Boost, we help you to think about the next stage for you and objectively assess opportunities.

“I am delighted that Boost support has secured funding for another three years so we can continue to support innovative and ambitious businesses in Lancashire and help them realise their potential. If you’re determined to grow in 2019, Boost should be part of your growth conversation.”

Angela added “The advice I’ve received through Boost is enabling me to get my business into a position where we can purchase premises as opposed to leasing.

We are already outgrowing our current location after only a short period and look forward to further expansion.”