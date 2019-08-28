PHOTOS: 'Microlight' aircraft crashes in a field in Brindle

A 'microlight' aircraft has crashed in a field in Brindle, Lancashire firefighters confirmed.

A man in his 60s was rushed to Preston Royal Hospital last night, after the plane he was flying in hit the ground near Sandy Lane in Brindle at around 8:50pm.

The pilot, a man in his 60s, was rushed to hospital. (Credit: Steve Williams)

Two fire crews from Bamber Bridge gave the man first aid before he was handed over to the North West Ambulance Service.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Homes in the area had blackouts after the microlight aircraft took out power lines as it crashed.

The microlight his power cables as it crashed. (Credit: Steve Williams)

Steve Williams, a local historian from Brindle, was at the scene last night.

"He has been very very lucky," said the 67 year old, "he could easily have been electrocuted.

"Thankfully the emergency services acted quickly and made everything safe".

"When I got there there was already a cherry picker in the field to fix the telegraph pole".

No one else was injured in the incident. (Credit: Steve Williams)

What is a "microlight"?

- There are three main types of microlight: fixed wing, flex wing, and powered parachutes.

- They are designed to seat only one or two people.

- While some weight as little as 300kg, to qualify as a microlight, they must be less than 472.5kg.