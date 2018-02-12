Picturesque village of Croston celebrates with TV appearance

Croston made it to the final four before it was knocked out of a Channel 4 competition to discover the UK’s “Village of the Year”.

The picturesque village on the outskirts of Chorley was featured in the programme celebrating the comeback it has made since the Boxing Day floods in 2015.

Filming for the Channel 4 programme Village of the Year

“We were selected to go through to the semi-finals based on the charter,” said Martin Chaplin, secretary of charity Croston Together.

“That was the bit that judges were very excited about saying that we were very progressive.

“They said it was a positive response to the flooding.”

Croston, the centre of which is a designated conservation area, was hit by devastating floods on Boxing Day in 2015.

When the work of the Croston Flood Relief fund was complete residents in Croston, keen to build on the momentum that it had initiated, decided to form Croston Together.

As part of establishing the new charity residents were also asked to contribute to a village charter.

The charter holds three central values - to engage, encourage and enrich existing groups in the community and to encourage other initiatives which would benefit the village.

It was this charter which judges on the Channel 4 programme presented by actress Penelope Keith were very impressed by with one calling it “a wonderful legacy from the flood”.

Saskia Gregory, who has lived on the same road in Croston all her life, applied for the village to appear on the show. She said: “It’s definitely put Croston on the map.”