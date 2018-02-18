'Pitbull' dog attacks woman and Spaniel

A Spaniel was left needing surgery after being savaged by a dog on a walk.

The Spaniel's owner was walking along Great Green Lane, Clayton Brook, near a school when the dog off the lead bounded up to them.

A passing motorist rescued the woman and her pet from the dog, described as a brown and white and suspected to be a pitbull cross.

The woman had an arm injury, while her pet needed surgery afterwards.

The pitbull was being walked by a woman on the other side of the road, around 4.30pm on February 6.

Police issued a CCTV image and this statement: "We would like to speak to the person pictured in relation to this incident. If you think you recognise this person or the dog, please contact PC Armson of Chorley police on 101 quoting log LC-07022018-0354