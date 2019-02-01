Plaque to honour the Chorley Pals is set to be unveiled at town's railway station

A new plaque is set to be unveiled to the Chorley Pals on Chorley railway station.

The plaque, being unveiled on Saturday, February 23, is to commemorate when the 220 Chorley Pals, one quarter of the ‘Accrington Pals’ Battalion, left there on the same date and time in 1915 to go off to training at Caernarvon and ultimately to the front line.

November 2018 - Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and the Mayor of Chorley Coun Margaret Lees, right, unveil plaques at Chorley's Army Reserve centre, after a march through Chorley town centre

The proceedings will start at 11.50am and the plaque will be unveiled by the Chairman of the Trust, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, MP for Chorley and Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons.

A Trust spokesman said: “Trustees view this as the last event to commemorate the Chorley Pals since the Trust was set up back in January 2007 by Sir Lindsay and local historian Steve Williams.”