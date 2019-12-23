Plea to sort Fulwood war memorial move

Plans to re-site the Harris War Memorial in Fulwood have stalled five years after the scheme was first suggested.

Tony Slater feels red tape is hampering a plan to relocate the war memorial.

And the man behind the project has slammed the situation as “a scandal,” claiming the move is being delayed by red tape.

Tony Slater says the funding is in place to move the statue of a young soldier from the grounds of the former Harris Orphanage in Garstang Road to land at a local primary school.

“We've got permission from the owner of the Harris buildings and gardens – and he's even promised a sizeable donation to help pay for it,” he said.

“We've got an ideal site to move the memorial to. But we just can't get on with it because there is just so much red tape to cut through.”

The statue, which commemorates 17 former orphanage boys who were killed in action in the First World War, stands on the lawn in front of the Harris buildings which have been owned by businessman Yusuf Bhailok since 2006.

The complex, which was once a primary school and later the Harris Knowledge Park, has been up for sale since October last year.

There are fears that under new ownership the war memorial, even though it is Grade II Listed, could be off-limits to the public at important times like Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

In November people wanting to lay poppy wreaths in memory of those who died found the gates locked and were unable to gain entry.

One man who tried to visit the memorial, Douglas Dickinson from Preston, said: “I've been going on Remembrance Sunday for several years, but this year the gates were not open.

“There was another man there who goes every year and he too was disappointed he couldn't get in.”

The statue was erected in 1924 in front of the former orphanage which had been a home to hundreds of children since 1888. The names of the 17 dead are inscribed on two plaques on the base.

The buildings became a school and then a children's home, but closed in 1982. Preston Polytechnic then leased it as student accommodation and created the knowledge park.

Plans were lodged some years ago to develop the 15-acre site, building 65 new homes and converting the listed buildings for residential use.

Tony said: “What's frustrating me is that no-one seems to want to make a decision about this memorial.

“I have no quarrel with Mr Bhailok. He has been very supportive. But what is going to happen under new owners? Is the memorial going to be fenced off and inaccessible?

“We have to go through all sorts of things like getting planning permission just to move it a mile up the road. Councillors have said to me in the past that there was no way they would support it being moved – it had to stay where it was.

“We've got the funding in place, benches on order, flower pots etc. We've got an architect to draw things up and a firm who say they will move it. The school where it could go has welcomed it and say they will care for it.

“It really destroys me that these lads who started their short lives as orphans and then went off to war and got killed deserve a lot more respect.

“I think it's a scandal that no-one in authority is getting on with it and sorting this out. It needs doing and we should all be pitching in together to get it done.”