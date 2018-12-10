Plenty of fun for the younger audience with Diversity, In The Night Garden Live, WillNE and Stephen Tries

The Palace Theatre and Opera House Manchester have announced three new family and comedy shows for 2019.

After eight sell-out UK tours, more than half a million tickets sold, and countless TV and live performances, Diversity have announced their landmark 10 Year Anniversary Tour UK tour, “Born Ready” for Autumn 2019 and they head to the Palace Theatre on Saturday, November 16, 2019 for two performances.

BAFTA award-winning smash-hit show In The Night Garden Live is set to delight young audiences next summer when it stops off at the Palace from August 28-29.

Join Iggle-piggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends as they’re brought to life in a specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

Teen audiences are in for a treat with the arrival of YouTube personalities and friends (sort of)WillNE and Stephen Tries as they bring their brand new comedy show to the Opera House on April 4.

- Tickets from www.atgtickets.com/Manchester