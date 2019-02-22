PNE provide work out space for Rainbow House annual Workout-athon
More than 120 people pulled on their trainers rather than their dancing shoes to work out under the disco lights for the the fifth annual Rainbow House Workout-Athon held at Preston North End.
Chief executive of the Mawdesley based children's centre for conducive education Ben Blackman said: “We had a wonderful turnout of people, some were gym enthusiasts and some were quite the opposite.
Over the course of three hours the fundraisers dug deep to complete energetic popular workouts from Insanity to Zumba and Les Mills body combat and body attack.
Ben Blackman, chief executive at Rainbow House, said: This is a fantastic event which has been growing for the past five years."
Workout-athon event organiser Kat Nelson at Preston North End FC
