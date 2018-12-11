Poignant Slight Night rendition at Derian House Lights of Love

Hundreds flocked to Derian House Children’s Hospice annual Lights of Love event, which saw the Blackburn Cathedral illuminated by hundreds of Christmas tree lights – each one representing the life of a cherished one.

The event also included festive carols performed by St Elisabeth’s Parish Choir, Reddish. One highlight was a poignant rendition of Silent Night sung partly in German – reminiscent of the Christmas Day Truce - to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Staff and volunteers from Derian House got involved too, with The Derian Singers choir performing This is Me from hit film The Greatest Showman.

Brothers Michael, 21, and Andrew Mills, 19, who both use services at Derian House, signed the song words in Makaton for the crowd.

Play It Forward Brass Band Ensemble also took part.

David Robinson, chief executive of Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “In our 25th anniversary year we have supported more than 350 families from across the North West to make happy memories.

“It has been a year of love and laughter. Of course, there have also been sad times. And Lights of Love is also about remembering the lives of friends and family who are no longer with us.”

Photos by Michael Sewell Photography

