Police concern over missing Chorley man

Police have become concerned for the welfare of a missing Chorley man and want the public to help.

Carl Norris, 33, was last seen in the town around 6pm today (Wednesday, May 30).

Carl is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of large build with dark hair.

He is believed to be wearing white shorts or possibly grey tracksuit bottoms with a black coat and white trainers.

He has several tattoos, including a Manchester United badge on one arm.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are very concerned for Carl’s welfare.

“If you have seen him, or a man matching his description, call us immediately.”

Should you have any information please contact Lancashire Police on 101 and quote log reference number 1249 of May 30.