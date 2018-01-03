Police patrols stepped up to counter crime spate

A crime wave in Adlington has prompted police to step up patrols in the area.

It comes after owners of the Co-op in Bolton Road found themselves victims of a burglary from masked robbers armed with a knife and axe in October.

In the same month intruders also attempted to break into the store with power tools.

Chorley police say the force has also received reports of robberies to homes in the town.

Chief inspector of Chorley and South Ribble Mike Adamson said: “Over the last couple of months in Adlington, we have seen an increase in the number of burglaries reported to us and as most people will be aware, since August, the local Co-Op has sadly found itself the victim of several burglaries.

“While the number of burglaries into resident’s homes is low these crimes understandably cause great concern to those affected and the wider community.”

Garry Dalton and Louise Adamson, both 50, have had their Abbey Grove home targeted twice in the last couple of months.

First a fire cracker was set off in their front garden on Guy Fawkes Night and two days after Christmas their car tyres were slashed by vandals.

Garry said: “The firework was one of these industrial ones. You lit one fuse and 16 fireworks went off.

“It was so near my property it blew my guttering off. If I had opened the front door it would have blown my face off. These comedians had put it six inches away from my front door.”

Garry says that as a result of the firework he took police advice to install two CCTV cameras on his property at a cost of £350 a piece.

But the move did not help him when his house was targeted again. “On December 27 we found that three of the tyres on our white Corsa were flat,” he said. “When we checked CCTV we could see them stabbing the tyres, it was pure vandalism.

“They did it at around 10.30 that night. It costs £150 for a decent tyre. It’s been a huge inconvenience, we have had to get somebody to come out to fix it because you can’t drive on flat tyres so that adds on another £100.”

Garry said that although the police came round to view the CCTV he was frustrated with their reaction.

“They just said you didn’t get the registration plate,” he said.

In order to address concerns from residents Mr Adamson has met with councillors representing the area to provide an update on police investigations into the spate in crime.

Mr Adamson said: “We have increased our patrols in the areas surrounding Aldington and the borders with Greater Manchester, bringing in additional staff, including some from the Special Constabulary to support our local Immediate Response Officers which themselves have been increased.

“We also have a greater support from our Road Policing and Armed Response teams and have been conducting a number of stop checks on vehicles travelling across the Lancashire and Greater Manchester borders.”

Since the start of December, across Chorley and South Ribble, police have arrested and charged eight people with residential burglary offences.

However police inquiries are ongoing and chief inspector Adamson is encouraging people to come forward and report any suspicious activity to police if they think it might help.