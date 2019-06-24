300 Stagecoach bus drivers to strike for a further THIRTEEN days across Preston and Chorley

Hundreds of bus drivers across Preston and Chorley are set to strike for a further 13 days as pay talks broke down yet again.

Some 300 bus drivers from Stagecoach’s Chorley and Preston depots will down tools for a further 13 days in June and July.

Striking bus drivers on the picket line (JPIMedia)

The drivers first went on strike for six days in May and early June after pay talks broke down, with a further five organised after these as the dispute continued.

Now, after returning to the negotiation table last week, more pay talks have broken down leading to drivers once again returning to the picket line.

Drivers will now walk out on June 25 as well as July 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25, and 27.

This comes on top of the already publicised strike dates of June 22 and 29 as well as July 13 and 16.

Stagecoach bus drivers striking outside Preston bus station. Strikers with UNITE Branch Secretary Peter Winstanley (left holding placard) and Chairman Gary Campion (right with placard). (JPIMedia)

When asked why more strike dates had been announced, John Boughton, regional industrial organiser at Unite the Union, said: "It's because the company don't see to understand the strength of feeling of our members.

"At the last meeting they only seemed to be making up in pennies.

"Quite frankly the issue is our members believe they are the poor relation within the company.

"They are earning £1.20 an hour less than some colleagues in other parts of the company.

"Apart from one bus company, they are the lowest paid bus drivers in Lancashire [while] working for the most successful bus company in the country."

Drivers were initially seeking a 50p pay rise from £10.50 to £11 - an increase of 4.8 per cent.

It is believed the offer Stagecoach presented to drivers last week was a three pence rise on the deal already rejected by members in early May.

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment on the new strike dates.