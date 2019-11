Photos have been released showing the behind the scenes of Sir Lindsay Hoyle's first day as Speaker of the House of Commons.

Images taken by Jessica Taylor on behalf of the UK Parliament show the Member of Parliament for Chorley, who is now standing for re-election as an independent MP in the December 12 general election, preparing for the first day in the new role on Tuesday, November 5.

Sir Lindsay at his first morning conference

With SAA Ugbana Oyet and Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton MP

Preparing for his first Speaker's Procession

Preparing for his first Speaker's Procession

Preparing for his first Speaker's Procession

Preparing for his first Speaker's Procession

Proceeding to the House of Commons chamber

Being greeted by MPs in Members Lobby

In the Speaker's Chair