Busy Chorley street next to the Market Walk development has re-opened one-way

One of Chorley’s busiest roads has re-opened in one direction after major work was completed to connect a waste water main.

Union Street has partially re-opened with one lane remaining closed while further improvement work takes place on that stretch of road.

Stage 2 of the closures

Chorley Council says "shoppers are being encouraged to continue shopping in the town centre as the diversions will cause minimal disruption".

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: "The biggest impact was going to be when we had to fully close Union Street for a short stretch to enable the mains to be connected, which had to be done at some point.

"That work was completed on time and although Union Street will be down to one lane for another six weeks people will now be able to get access into the Flat Iron from the Clifford Street by-pass.

"We appreciate everyone’s understanding while this work is being carried out and the single lane closure on the by-pass will also be lifted in a matter of days."

The roadworks, which started earlier in May, will see Union Street become more pedestrian-friendly and create a number of free on-street parking bays.

The council has said that May is a month that tends to "see a dip in visitors to the town centre", with traders "keen to see local people make the extra effort to keep coming into town".

"It’s inevitable there would be disruption along the way with the major improvements we’re carrying out and I’d encourage everyone to keep shopping in the town centre and support their local traders," Coun Bradley added.

"We’re really excited about M&S, the cinema and other businesses opening later this year and the disruption will be worth it in the end."

The programme of activity is as follows:

Wednesday 22 May (for two weeks)

Union Street will be reduced to one lane between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and Fellery Street

Union Street will be one way for traffic (east to west) between the by-pass and Fellery Street

Areas of work will continue on the southern side of Union Street

Wednesday 5 June (for two weeks)

Union Street will become one way for traffic (east to west) for its full length between the by-pass and Park Road

Areas of work will continue on the southern side of Union Street

Access to the library will be via High Street and Cleveland Street with vehicles able to cross the road to the library car park

Wednesday 19 June (for two weeks)

Union Street will be one way for traffic (east to west) between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and Fellery Street

Areas of work will be on the northern side of Union Street

Friday 5 July (for three nights)

Union Street will be closed in both directions between Clifford Street (the by-pass) and the entrance to the library car park (pedestrian access will be maintained)

Work will take place between 7pm and 6am

The work will consist of planning, surfacing and lining – some of this work will be noisy but we will do what we can to minimise the disruption

The contractor will facilitate emergency access for residents during the closure