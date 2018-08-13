Chorley church's historic clock to be returned home from Astley Hall Museum - but council wants donor to be involved

Chorley Council is hoping to make contact with the people who donated a stone clock face to Astley Hall in 1983.

Astley Hall Museum and Art Gallery has recently been approached by St Laurence’s Church in Union Street, Chorley, with a request to return the stone clock dial which once formed part of the tower there.

If it is returned, it could form part of a permanent display in the grounds of the church and assist in telling the history of one of Chorley’s important buildings.

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “The clock face is a very historic artefact and would make a positive addition to the collection at St Laurence’s.

“St Laurence’s Church has the oldest foundations in Chorley and many people would like to see the clock face displayed in the location it was originally intended for.”

It is understood that the clock face was stored at a previous Church Warden’s home.

When the house was sold, the decision was made to donate the object to Astley Hall in 1983.

In order for Chorley Council to return it, they are required to formally remove the object from Astley Hall’s collection, so would like to hear from the donor by Monday so that they can be involved in the process.

Please call 01257 515151 or email astley.hall@chorley.gov.uk for further information.