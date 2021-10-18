Chorley Council give update and pay tribute after 57-year-old is killed in house collapse

Emergency services were called to Kirkby Avenue after reports a home had collapsed following an explosion at around 1.30pm (Friday, October 15). Sadly, the body of a man was found inside, and although a formal identification has yet to take place, police say it is believed to be the occupant of the house, Carl Whalley, aged 57

Emergency services were called to Kirkby Avenue after reports a home had collapsed following an explosion at around 1.30pm (October 15).

Sadly, the body of a man was found inside, and although a formal identification has yet to take place, police say it is believed to be the occupant of the house, Carl Whalley.

Mr Whalley, 57, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carl Whalley, 57, suffered fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene

Yesterday (Sunday, October 17), his heartbroken daughter Charlotte paid tribute to her dad, saying "her life will never be the same without him.”

You can read Charlotte's full statement here.

And today, Chorley Council have shared their condolences with Mr Whalley's family, as well as thanking the local community for providing support to those evacuated neighbouring homes following Friday's tragedy.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “It’s been a really sad few days and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Whalley who was a popular member of the local community.

"As soon as we were made aware of the emergency on Friday afternoon we were on site supporting the emergency services looking after residents who had been evacuated from their homes.

"We’re particularly grateful to Lancaster Lane School, which provided a place for people to go, and to The Woodsman, which provided much needed food and drink for residents and the emergency services over the weekend.

"All residents, apart from those in the adjoining property, were allowed back into their homes on Sunday and we’ll continue to offer any support to the local community that is needed over the coming days and weeks."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.