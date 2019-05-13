Chorley FC's promotion to the National League 'will put the town back on the map', says council leader Alistair Bradley

Chorley FC have won promotion back to the National League after winning a nail biting play-off final penalty shoot out.

On Sunday (May 12) the Magpies won the National League North play-off final 4-3 on penalties thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Matty Urwin.

It means the club has returned to the National League, the fifth tier of English football, for the first time in 29 years.

And the hope now is that the raised sporting profile of the club can bring further prosperity to the town, with increased footfall and a boost to the economy.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “The football team have done everyone in the town proud this season and after just missing out on automatic promotion it was a great achievement to go up in the play offs.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a team miss the first two penalties in a shoot out and win, never mind twice in a week, but after all the hard work and effort that has gone into the season it is well deserved.

“Getting back into the National League will put the town on the map again with big name teams like Notts County coming to Victory Park.

“And as we saw on Sunday with the feel good factor around town with the sunshine, 10K and the play off final, the town and borough as a whole feels like it is going places.

“By being in the National League it raises our profile and will hopefully boost the local economy with more people coming into Chorley and spending their money here.

“Having a successful team helps bring people together – we’ll enjoy the success and look to mark the achievement of the club so people who couldn’t get to the match can congratulate everyone involved.”

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “It’s a great day for Chorley. Wherever we look Chorley is getting better and better.

"History has been remade and going back up to the old Conference tier is absolutely fantastic news.

“The football club is getting better and better too just like the town. It’s now all about sustaining what we have as a community.”

Dave Tindall, chairman of the Chorley FC Supporters Trust, said: “It has been a superb season and we are working with our fellow football club directors to put in place plans that give the club the best chance of success at the next level of the football pyramid.

“Operating at the fifth tier of English football for the first time in nearly 30 years brings it’s challenges but we’re relishing the opportunity to show what the Magpie Family can do on this bigger stage.”

The trust is holding its Annual General Meeting at 8pm on Wednesday at Victory Park, where all are welcome to discuss the Magpies move back to the National League.