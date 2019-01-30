Chorley residents told to leave bins out if they aren't collected due to the 'freezing weather'

Chorley residents are being advised to leave their bins out for collection if they haven't been emptied today.

Heavy snow hit the borough overnight, which has led to significant delays across Chorley for motorists.

A waste collection bin in Chorley

LIVE BLOG: Travel chaos and schools closed as snow and ice hits Lancashire

Subsequently, a Chorley Council spokesman has said "we may struggle to access all the roads due for bin collections today due to the snow and freezing weather".

They added: "If your bin isn't emptied today please leave it out and we will try again later in the day and/or tomorrow - please don't report it as a missed collection."

No details of the affected areas have been released yet.