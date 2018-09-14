Chorley's Coronation Recreation Ground to open with fitness zone and multi-use games arena by the end of the year

A Chorley play area is set to gain a fitness zone, multi-use games area and toddler area as part of the council’s £600,000 regeneration of the borough’s parks.

Coronation Recreation Ground off Devonshire Road remains without play equipment for the “next few weeks” as major work continues to improve the park.

Coronation Recreation Ground last year

This includes a new toddler play area and a play area, fitness zone and multi-use games area as part of a £449,000 investment in the park from Chorley Council.

It comes as work to Harpers Lane Recreation Ground to bring a new play area and artificial pitch was unveiled at the weekend.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “There have been some major improvements taking place at Harper’s Lane rec and this is now fully open for people of all ages to enjoy.

“At Coronation Rec we have refurbished the single tennis court and major work starts this week in creating the toddler play area where the double tennis court used to be.

“Once that’s done we’ll be providing new equipment for children aged eight plus, creating a multi-use games area and a fitness zone.”

Coun Bradley added: “We’ve put more than £600,000 into these play areas as it is important we give people places they can enjoy together as a family.”

The toddler play area at Coronation Recreation Ground is due to be open by the end of October with the other elements being completed by mid-December.

Extra grant

As well as more than £600,000 from Chorley Council, the improvements to Coronation Recreation Ground has been helped by an £8,000 grant from the Tesco and Groundwork Bags of Help initiative.

In 2016, Chorley Coun Adrian Lowe, who oversees parks and open spaces at the council, described Coronation Recreation Ground, which first opened in 1902, as a “much-loved community park”.

Coun Lowe explained how the site was “starting to look dated” and was in desperate need of a fresh lick of paint.

• For more information on the council’s plans visit www.chorley.gov.uk