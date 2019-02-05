Council's plan to bring state-of-the-art cafe to renovated Chorley park

Exciting plans are underway to transform a disused park pavilion into a state-of-the-art café.

And the new development could be open in time for Easter, according to the team behind the build.

Chorley Council has unveiled its desire to bring the coffee house to Coronation Recreation Ground after revealing the public said the facility would be an “important asset to the site”.

The council has subsequently submitted plans to the council’s planning department, with the authority saying: “This will enable visitors to stay longer at the site and create more of a community focus to the park.”

In December last year the council opened its ‘fully inclusive’ toddler play area for children of all abilities.

It is part of the council’s £400,000 investment into Coronation Rec.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “We’ve made significant improvements to the rec and when we consulted with people before the work they said they’d like to see some toilets and a place where people can get something to eat and drink.

“The park is very popular and this kind of facility is needed.

“We hope to have it opened around Easter time when all the work will be completed.”

Plans detail how the pavilion will be turned into a cafe with a kitchen and servery, staff toilet, store room, a covered seating area and upgraded publicly toilets and baby change facilities.

The council is also planning to bring CCTV cameras to the park “to help prevent crime and promote community safety”, per documents submitted to planning officers.