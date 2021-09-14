Lancashire councillors pay tribute to 'dedicated' and 'passionate' colleague

Coun Christine Melia was elected to represent the ward of Bamber Bridge East on South Ribble Borough Council (SRBC) in May 2019. She was a member of both the Planning Committee and Governance Committee as well as the Bamber Bridge, Lostock Hall and Walton-le-Dale Community Hub.

Coun Paul Foster, leader of SRBC and member for Bamber Bridge West, said: “We are all extremely saddened by the passing of our good friend and colleague, Christine Melia.

“As a fellow councillor for Bamber Bridge, I know just how passionate Christine was about representing local residents and how dedicated she was to working to improve the lives of people across the borough.

Coun Christine Melia, who represented Bamber Bridge East on South Ribble Borough Council, has died after a short illness

“On behalf of the entire council, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Christine’s partner Peter and all of her family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this terribly sad time.”

Coun David Howarth, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on the council, said: “I had the pleasure of being able to converse and socialise with Christine at civic functions and share our appreciation of music, and this very sad and unexpected news has come as a shock.

“Whilst she was only a member of the Council for a relatively short period of time, her contribution and company will be missed and our condolences go out to her partner and family.”

Coun Karen Walton, leader of the Conservative Group, added: “Coun Christine Melia had not been a member of this Council for a very long time but she was well-respected and always friendly, thoughtful and considerate to all Members when attending Council meetings.

“The Conservative Group send all our thoughts and condolences to her family and friends at this very, very sad time for us all.”

The flag at the Civic Centre at West Paddock, Leyland, will be flown at half-mast until after the funeral.