Developers want to transfer the old Oaklands Convent on Moss Lane into a 66-bed unit - almost double the size of a previous, similar proposal for the site.

It comes almost five years after the nunnery was closed.

The former Oaklands Convent in Moss Lane, Leyland

Shortly after the last members of the Sisters of Our Lady left the building in 2016, a bid was submitted to use the build go create a 35-bed residential care home.

That plan never come to fruition but now developer Barry Woods has approached South Ribble Council with a grander scheme, which includes the demolition of the old building.

When did the Leyland convent first open?

Nuns first made Oaklands their home in 1948 and over its 68 year historys the sisters helped set up St Catherine’s RC Primary School in Farington, taught thousands of children and helped the community.

Approximately 135 nuns lived in the Oaklands convent over the years, but due to dwindling numbers and the age and size of the property the last two remaining nuns – Sister Maria and Sister Margaret who also taught at St Catherine’s – moved out, reluctantly, in February 2016.

What was the asking price for the former Leyland convent?

At the time, estate agents said the five bedroom property was on the market for £495,000, however they said it would be difficult to get planning permission to demolish the property and build new houses due to the close proximity to the M6 motorway and a number of protected oak trees on the site.

After leaving, one of the remaining nuns said she hoped the building would not be razed and used for a development.