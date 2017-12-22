County council to help those struggling with heating bills

Lancashire County Council is providing up to half a million pounds to help people struggling to afford to heat their homes this winter.

The money, which is part of the Green Energy Fund, will be used to reduce excess winter deaths and cut carbon emissions.

Coun Shaun Turner.

County council cabinet member for health and well-being, coun Shaun Turner, pictured, said: “Figures from 2014/15 show there were 992 excess winter deaths in Lancashire, with conditions affected by the cold generally accounting for almost three quarters of these.

“Making sure people have warm homes is crucial. We have provided the funding to district councils, who will manage the scheme in each area and ensure help is given to those who need it most.”

The £500,000 will be given to district councils who will then use it to target those at greatest risk of their health being affected by having a cold home.

This includes those with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, mental health conditions, older people, disabled people, pregnant women and parents with young children.

The Green Energy Fund has also helped secure an additional £211,000 funding, made up of Government grants and other contributions, for winter warmth measures in Lancashire.