Frustrated Chorley voters are unaware of political tradition

Frustrated voters are giving political tradition the thumbs down.

Residents in Chorley have been contacting the council asking why they cannot vote for certain parties in the General Election next week.

Chorley Council revealed that ‘dozens of people’ had been in touch - leaving the authority to explain the situation.

As sitting MP Lindsay Hoyle was voted in as Commons Speaker, the other major parties have followed tradition and not put any candidates up against him.

Gary Hall, returning officer at Chorley Council, said: “Things are a bit different here in Chorley and while a lot of people understand what’s happening there are still a lot of people contacting us to ask why certain parties aren’t standing in Chorley.

“We know it is frustrating for people but this is a decision that has been taken by the political parties and we have no control over it. The Commons Speaker still has to be re-elected and the election will be between three candidates in the Chorley constituency.”

The three candidates standing in Chorley are: Mark Brexit-Smith (Independent); Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker seeking re-election); James Melling – Green Party

Postal votes have started arriving and people are being encouraged to send them back in good time.