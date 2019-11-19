General Election 2019: These are the candidates standing in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Campaigning is well underway as the country prepares to go to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.

These are the confirmed candidates standing in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Will you be voting?

::PRESTON

Neil Darby - Liberal Democrats

Sir Mark Hendrick - Labour and Co-Operative Party

Michele Scott - Conservative Party

Rob Sherratt - Brexit Party

Michael Welton - Green Party

::WYRE AND PRESTON NORTH

Some residents in the Cadley, Garrison, Greyfriars, Preston Rural East, Preston Rural North, Ribbleton and Sharoe Green city council wards sit within this constituency.

Joanne Ainscough - Labour Party

Ruth Norbury - Green Party

John Potter - Liberal Democrats

David Ragozzino - Independent

Ben Wallace - Conservative Party

::CHORLEY

Mark Brexit-Smith - Independent

Sir Lindsay Hoyle - The Speaker seeking re-election

James Melling - Green Party

::SOUTH RIBBLE

Jo Barton - Liberal Democrat

Andy Fewings - Green Party

Katherine Fletcher - Conservative Party

Kim Snape - Labour Party