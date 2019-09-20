Global Climate Strike: Watch as young protesters march across Preston

Hundreds of climate change protesters have gathered at Preston Railway Station as part of the urgent demands for further action on climate change.

The UK Student Climate Network has today (Friday, September 20) organised a national 'Strike for Climate Change'.

Protesters from Balshaw's CE High School

In Preston, activists have gathered outside Preston Railway Station from 10am to make their feelings known.

The gathering has seen students from across Lancashire descend upon the landmark, with pupils from Balshaw's CE High School in Chorley making the trip north to the city.

Pupils were heard chanting "fossil fuels have got to go".

Members of Frack Free Lancashire can also be seen in the crowds outside the station.

Crowd of climate change activists outside Preston Railway Station

The activists could then be seen walking up Fishergate towards the Flag Market.

At 1.30pm this afternoon in Chorley, pupils and staff from Parklands High School will be walking to the town hall to make their feelings known.

They are looking to pressure Chorley Council into declaring a climate emergency for the borough.

In Lancaster, students and staff at the university are expected to stage their own half-hour stoppage at noon in support of the protest.

In the city's Dalton Square, businesses are expected to join in another demo at 1pm.