IN PICTURES: Structural work completed at Chorley's Market Walk shopping centre extension
A key milestone in the development of the Market Walk shopping centre extension was achieved on Friday (June 21) with a ‘topping out’ ceremony to mark the completion of the structure.
It comes just a week after plans were revealed to bring an 18-hole adventure golf course and six-lane bowling alley to the town centre development, which is due to open later this year. Leader of Chorley Council, Coun Alistair Bradley, said: “To get to this stage where the structure is complete and the roof is on is testament to all the hard work of our staff and colleagues working with us from all the other organisations involved.”