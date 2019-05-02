LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019: Voters across Lancashire head to the polls to vote in a new wave of councillors

Voters across Lancashire are heading to the polls today to choose who will represent them on their local councils.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.

The Polling Station in Marsh Lane, Longton

Voters can check where their local station is by looking on their polling card, or logging on to www.yourvotematters.co.uk and type in your postcode.

You do not need to bring your polling card to vote.

Elections are taking place in Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Wyre, Fylde, Lancaster and Ribble Valley.

All council seats are up for grabs in Preston, South Ribble, and Fylde.

In Chorley some 15 seats will be elected, with the vote taking place overnight as opposed to tomorrow (Friday, May 3).

This is the biggest set of local elections in England's four-year electoral cycle, with more than 8,400 seats being contested.

Nearly 60 per cent of the 8,425 seats up for grabs in England are currently Conservative, with a quarter held by Labour.

The polls will be followed by elections to the European Parliament on May 23, unless the Prime Minister is able to get her Brexit deal through Parliament before then.