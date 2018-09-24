Police called in after F-word used in a South Ribble Council meeting

Police were called after a councillor used the F-word to a political opponent in a heated committee meeting.

Coun Paul Wharton

Now Labour member Ken Jones has apologised - and accused Tory Paul Wharton of “wasting police time.”

“It was ridiculously over the top,” said Coun Jones, who admitted he got carried away during a debate at South Ribble Council. “I agree I shouldn’t have sworn at him. It was silly. But to take it to the police is just ridiculous.”

The clash came as the general licensing committee discussed relaxing the age restrictions on taxi vehicles.

Coun Wharton(below) said: “Coun Jones said I was ‘talking b******s’ and then told me to ‘f*** off.’ And this was in a public meeting.

“It isn’t the first time he has sworn at me in a meeting and I just felt it was unacceptable conduct for him to use that sort of language. Other members and officers looked upset about his outburst so I reported it to the police. Councillors might have disagreements, but we have to behave with decorum.”

Labour leader Coun Paul Foster said: “I don’t condone the use of that type of language, it is totally unacceptable. Coun Jones has rightly apologised and it won’t happen again.”

A police spokesperson added: “Both parties have been spoken to about this matter. It would appear they regularly have opposing views during debates. One admits using choice language, but says it wasn’t personal.”