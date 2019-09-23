Residents invited to pay respects to much-loved Chorley councillor Ralph Snape

Residents have been invited to pay their respects to Chorley's longest serving councillor at his funeral on Tuesday (September 24).

Coun Ralph Snape MBE died on Sunday, September 15 aged 90.

His funeral will take place at St Laurence’s Church on Tuesday.

A short procession will take place from Chorley Town Hall to the church, on Union Street, and members of the public are being encouraged to line the streets if they want to pay their respects.

Tributes paid to 'Mr Chorley' Ralph Snape, 90, who has died

People will gather for 2pm on St Thomas’s Square, at the rear of the town hall, with the procession expected to leave at about 2.15pm.

It will go along St Thomas’s Road, on to High Street, Cleveland Street and then turn left on to Union Street before arriving at St Laurence’s Church for the service, which starts at 2.30pm.

Ralph served on many committees and was Chair of Licensing for six years.

He was elected Mayor in 1992 and served his year in office with great pride.

The Independent member was given an MBE back in 2007 for services to local politics.

He was an RAF serviceman and always very proud of his links with the armed forces.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, added: “He was a hardworking and truly Independent councillor, who devoted his life to helping others over many years."

Taking to social media, his son, Russell, said: "He was one of a kind. Genuine, hard working and honest.

"Loved by his family and will be deeply missed.”

Tributes paid to 'Mr Chorley' Ralph Snape, 90, who has died