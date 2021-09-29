Sir Lindsay Hoyle 'brings the Commons to Chorley' in new exhibition
Parliamentary exhibits brought to Chorley to be perused by the delegates at the G7 Speakers’ Summit will be put on public display in the borough next month.
The items, which were shown off by Chorley MP and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to his counterparts at the event, will be revealed as part of an exhibition at the Coach House Art Gallery in Astley Park.
Read More
It is rare that the collection – which tells the story of Parliament – is presented outside the Palace of Westminster.
Sir Lindsay said: “I wanted to leave a legacy of the G7 [conference] and part of that was [displaying] part of our collection from the House of Commons. I wanted to bring the House of Commons to Chorley.
“So you’ve got a great chance to see some of the artefacts, some of the paintings, watercolours and prints telling the history of Parliament. Normally, this collection never leaves parliament, so this is the first and only place where it will go on show – so please come and visit.”
Deputy Chorley Council leader Peter Wilson said that the free exhibition was “very special” and “a one-off” – increasing its tourism value to the borough.
“A Taste of Parliament” will run at the Coach House Art Gallery in Astley Park on Saturdays and Sundays from 2nd until 31st October, between 10am and 3pm.