Sir Lindsay Hoyle 'brings the Commons to Chorley' in new exhibition

The items, which were shown off by Chorley MP and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to his counterparts at the event, will be revealed as part of an exhibition at the Coach House Art Gallery in Astley Park.

It is rare that the collection – which tells the story of Parliament – is presented outside the Palace of Westminster.

Chorley MP and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle wants to give locals a taste of Westminster

Sir Lindsay said: “I wanted to leave a legacy of the G7 [conference] and part of that was [displaying] part of our collection from the House of Commons. I wanted to bring the House of Commons to Chorley.

“So you’ve got a great chance to see some of the artefacts, some of the paintings, watercolours and prints telling the history of Parliament. Normally, this collection never leaves parliament, so this is the first and only place where it will go on show – so please come and visit.”

Deputy Chorley Council leader Peter Wilson said that the free exhibition was “very special” and “a one-off” – increasing its tourism value to the borough.