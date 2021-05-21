The Mayor of Chorley, Councillor Steve Holgate

Coun Holgate was confirmed in the post for a further 12 months at the council’s annual meeting on Tuesday.

His daughter, Mrs Emma Adlam, will continue to serve as his Mayoress.

The Mayor said: “Due to the necessary restrictions over the past year I've been unable to carry out engagements or undertake any fundraising activities.

“I feel truly honoured to have been given the opportunity to have a further year as the Mayor of this wonderful borough, and as lockdown restrictions ease I hope I will be able to get out and about to meet people of all ages and to visit some of the amazing voluntary and community groups who do so much good for the people of Chorley."

Chorley-born Steve was first elected to the council in 1995 and has previously represented the Chorley South East and Chorley South West wards.

As Mayor, his chosen charities and community groups are St Catherine’s Hospice, Chorley Inspire Youth Zone and Chorley In Bloom.