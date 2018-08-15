The plan to keep Chorley moving when hundreds of new homes and a shopping village are built

More than a dozen road upgrades will come to highways around Chorley as part of a new housing, retail and employment development close to Botany Bay in the borough.

Here are the details:

A674 / /M61 Junction 8 roundabout

Review of traffic signal phasing and introduction of new technology to co-ordinate with traffic lights in the vicinity and monitor queues.

A6 / A674 signalised roundabout (Hartwood Hall roundabout)

Improved signalling and queue detectors on Maple Road and Drumhead Road. Also, "keep clear" road markings on Millennium Way.

A6 / Euxton Lane signalised roundabout (Chorley Hospital roundabout)

Road widening on the southbound approach from the north and introduction of a traffic island to separate straight-on traffic from right-turning traffic (north to south & west) A re-profiling of the central island to facilitate movement and installation of queue detectors.

Euxton Lane / Hospital Access signal controlled junction

Traffic signal co-ordination with other traffic lights nearby and introduction of bus priority.

A674 Blackburn Road / Proposed Commercial/Retail site access roundabout

The new retail and industrial schemes will be served by the existing roundabout on the A674. Plans to mitigate the increased traffic flow includes:

***Modify kerbines to maintain lane discipline for circulating HGV's

***Extend 2-lane flare from the southwest (M61) to form a 2-lane approach for a distance that can accommodate a minimum 10 cars (in each lane)

***Modify entry into the site to support 2 lanes

A674 Blackburn Road between M61 J8 and the residential access

Work to ensure parking does not take place on this section of road and provide interactive signing east and west of the site to support car park management and use of appropriate overflow strategies/carparks elsewhere.

A674 Blackburn Rd / B6228 Blackburn Rd Signal Controlled Junction and B6229 Corridor

Review of signal phasing and speed review along Blackburn Road, which is currently a 40mph limit

A674 Blackburn Road / B6229 Moss Lane priority junction

Carriageway enhancements to influence driver behaviour, such as different coloured surface at junction.

A674 Blackburn Road / Proposed Residential site access priority junction

New residential estate to be served by priority junction on south side of A674

New Strawberry Fields Signalised junction on Euxton Lane

Traffic signal co-ordination with other lights in the area.